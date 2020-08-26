DHSS reports one new death and 52 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 among residents in the state of Alaska. This brings the total number of deaths for residents to 37 cases. There are 52 new COVID-19 cases and 2,959 active cases among residents and 1,899 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 4,895 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 824. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,719 cases.

Here is a list of where each COVID-19 case was reported:

Anchorage Municipality: 25

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 10

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

North Slope Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

So far there have been 334,804 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

