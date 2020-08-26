Indigenous communities in Alaska harder hit by coronavirus

(AP) - Alaska state health data indicate Pacific Islanders and Alaska Natives are more likely to contract the coronavirus and be hospitalized with the illness.

Alaska Public Media reported culture and economics can contribute to the disparity. Data indicate Pacific Islanders in Alaska have contracted COVID-19 at about eight times the rate of the rest of the population. Alaska Natives are more than one-and-a-half times as likely to contract the coronavirus.

Officials say the groups are more likely to live in crowded, multi-generational housing where the virus can easily spread and that customary community gatherings can also contribute to infections.

