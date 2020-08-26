New unemployment payments to begin in Alaska within 2 months

(AP) - Officials say additional unemployment benefits approved by the federal government are expected to reach Alaska residents in six to eight weeks.

The temporary payments that will increase unemployment assistance by $300 weekly will not be available to all of the state’s unemployed residents. Without the new increase, the state’s maximum unemployment payment is $370 per week plus a stipend for parents.

Alaska independent business owners who are part of the so-called gig economy of short-term jobs will not receive the benefits because states were required to contribute for those workers to receive the additional federal funding.

