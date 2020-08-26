Advertisement

Organ donation slow during pandemic

Both living and deceased organ donors decreased due to Covid-19
Both living and deceased organ donors decreased due to Covid-19(MGN)
By Taylar Perez
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2019 alone, 39,718 people received organ transplants in the United States according to the Health Resource and Services Administration. But this year, COVID-19 has slowed these donations dramatically.

“The number of organ donors from deceased donors is down about 3% for the same period in 2019. The number of transplants from living donors who usually donate one of their kidneys is down about 30% in the same period so we have seen somewhat of a decrease in transplantation procedures, more so in the living donors than the deceased donors,” Kevin O’Connor, executive director of Life Center Northwest, said.

O’Connor’s company works to procure organs. When a health care worker identifies a donor candidate in Alaska, Montana, Idaho or Washington, they contact Life Center who then oversees the donation process from talking to the families to the retrieval.

O’Connor says COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of their operation. If a person tests positive for the virus, they are no longer a donation candidate. Other impacts include many patients waiting for transplant delaying their operations due to increased risk for contracting the virus while in the hospital. O’Connor also points out with many people hunkering down, high-risk behavior has decreased as have the number of deceased donors.

If you would like to sign up to be an organ donor in Alaska click here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Pacemaker advancements

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:25 AM AKDT
New pacemaker technology could make adjusting the vital equipment easier than ever.

Health

Alaska is still facing a syphilis outbreak while dealing with COVID, DHSS says

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A syphilis outbreak was first declared in 2018 when 114 cases were reported to state epidemiologists. By 2019, the state saw a 112% increase in cases with a majority of the cases being newly acquired and infectious.

News

As coronavirus case count climbs, state announces changes to interstate travel allowances

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
State of Alaska officials, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, announced changed in interstate travel protocols Tuesday.

Health

Blood Bank of Alaska in critical need of plasma donations

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM AKDT
|
By Maria Downey
Those who recovered from COVID-19 are urged to donate plasma to help those who are currently fighting the virus.

Latest News

Health

What mask you should wear, explained by health officials

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
There are several different types of masks, and all of them are used in several different ways. Here’s what health officials say about what mask to wear and when.

News

Anchorage Health Department has a new director

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:03 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda is departing from the department and the position will be filled by incoming Director Heather Harris.

News

For AFD, new gear proves vital during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The Anchorage Fire Department is utilizing a new form of respiratory protection to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

News

DHSS reports 65 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska and 3 nonresident cases

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
DHSS reports recovered cases are at 798, with 1,375 active cases. In addition, there are 111 total hospitalizations and to date, 19 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Health

UPDATE: DHSS reports 141 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 75 are residents

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
75 new COVID-19 cases

News

Total COVID-19 cases in Alaska surpass 1,700

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In all, 1,733 total cases have been reported.