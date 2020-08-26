Advertisement

Postmaster General: No intention to single out Alaska’s Bypass Mail

USPS
USPS(WHSV)
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Postmaster General Wednesday distributed a statement, saying he had no intention to “single out” Alaska’s bypass mail system during a hearing in front of the U.S. Senate last week.

Friday, during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy mentioned Alaska’s bypass mail system as an “item on the table” in cutting costs as the Postal Service seeks financial stability.

Wednesday, DeJoy said he had met with Alaska’s Congressional Delegation to clarify his comments.

“I assured them that it was not my intention to single out Bypass Mail while testifying at the August 21st Senate hearing, or to suggest that we were eliminating the program,” DeJoy wrote. “Rather, I was referring to a much broader effort to inventory all postal programs, as a part of our larger work to understand the Postal Service’s finances given the legal requirement that the Postal Service be financially self-sufficient.”

DeJoy said Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, which includes Republicans Rep. Don Young and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, “spoke forcefully on the importance of Bypass Mail to rural Alaska.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports one new death and 52 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS report one new death related to COVID-19

News

Alaska State Troopers looking for two people in chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Troopers looking for two people who eluded Wasilla Police

News

Indigenous communities in Alaska harder hit by coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska state health data indicate Pacific Islanders and Alaska Natives are more likely to contract the coronavirus and be hospitalized with the illness.

News

New unemployment payments to begin in Alaska within 2 months

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say additional unemployment benefits approved by the federal government are expected to reach Alaska residents in six to eight weeks.

Latest News

News

Alaska SeaLife Center will not be closing permanently

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward announced that it will not be permanently closing its doors.

Technology

A surprising solution to a pesky problem

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
When you think of a smartphones now a day's a keyboard is the last thing that comes to mind, and in today's Tech Beat a pesky problem is getting a surprising solution, here's the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

On road to appointing new AG, Clarkson’s resignation is only first step

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s attorney general has resigned from his post following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a state employee. Since then, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted his resignation, and an interim attorney general has been named, but who will official become the state’s top attorney remains unclear.

News

AG Clarkson resigns following investigation into conduct with junior-level state employee

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

News

NTSB: Lawmaker in plane crash flew for years despite vision problems

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
An Alaska lawmaker flew his plane despite being denied his medical flight certification eight years ago due to vision problems

News

18-year-old killed in car accident on Old Glenn Highway

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Traffic is being diverted near milepost 13 on the Glenn Highway