Postmaster General: No intention to single out Alaska’s Bypass Mail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Postmaster General Wednesday distributed a statement, saying he had no intention to “single out” Alaska’s bypass mail system during a hearing in front of the U.S. Senate last week.

Friday, during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy mentioned Alaska’s bypass mail system as an “item on the table” in cutting costs as the Postal Service seeks financial stability.

Wednesday, DeJoy said he had met with Alaska’s Congressional Delegation to clarify his comments.

“I assured them that it was not my intention to single out Bypass Mail while testifying at the August 21st Senate hearing, or to suggest that we were eliminating the program,” DeJoy wrote. “Rather, I was referring to a much broader effort to inventory all postal programs, as a part of our larger work to understand the Postal Service’s finances given the legal requirement that the Postal Service be financially self-sufficient.”

DeJoy said Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, which includes Republicans Rep. Don Young and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, “spoke forcefully on the importance of Bypass Mail to rural Alaska.”

