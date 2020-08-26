Rain again today but not tomorrow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Wednesday with light winds, early fog and a high of 60 degrees while rain chances sit at around 70 percent. Wednesday night we drop down to 49 degrees while under cloudy skies, 10 mph winds and a 70 percent chance of rain showers. Winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations will blow from out of the east in the 10-20 mph range. Anchorage will be cloudy on Thursday with light winds and a high of 63 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 46 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be partly sunny as we warm up to 63 degrees on Friday.

Storms are present in the Gulf and all the way west to the Central Bering Sea. The low pressure storm sitting just south of the Prince William Sound in the northern Gulf has already dumped over 3/4′s of an inch of rain on the Anchorage Bowl and surrounding areas in the last 24 hours. This storm is slowly weakening but as more storm energy pushes in from the Bering Sea, Prince William Sound and the northern Gulf of Alaska will receive additional moisture while keeping rainfall chances alive Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow). Southcentral is looking at a cloudy, cool, wet pattern for two more days until high pressure builds over Kodiak on Friday with the potential to deliver us some sunshine.

For the extended period, Friday afternoon through Tuesday, high pressure will be present across much of the southern Mainland of Alaska. This will lead to a brief reprieve from the wet work week the area has been experiencing. Starting Saturday through the remainder of the long term forecast period, tropical storms currently situated to the south of South Korea will start throwing moisture north toward the Bering Sea. This moisture and storm energy will meet up with storms diving southeast out of Siberia Russia Friday through Saturday. These storms will move east and bring cooler, rainy unsettled weather for southwest Alaska over the weekend and into early next week while bringing Small Craft Advisory Winds (25-38 mph) across the Bering Sea. If storms sync up with a few added weather variables then we cannot rule out the potential for Storm Force Winds (38-73 mph) or even Hurricane Force Winds (74 mph and >) if the storms in the Bering Sea continue to strengthen. These storms will impact Southcentral as well Saturday and Sunday. Air flow out of the southwest will bring rain back to Southcentral as well as increase our winds along Turnagain Arm and in the higher elevations for Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This weather breakdown will become more clear in the coming days.

