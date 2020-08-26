Several more candidates announce run for Anchorage mayor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The field of candidates for Anchorage mayor continues to grow as three more people have filed letters of intent to run for mayor, including two candidates who are openly critical of Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration.

The municipal election for mayor will take place on April 6, but 11 candidates have already filed with an intent to run with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

One of the candidates is Republican Mark Robbins. Robbins filed an intent to run for Anchorage mayor with the APOC on Aug. 20.

Mike Robbins joins the crowded field of candidates for the Anchorage mayoral race. (Courtesy Mike Robbins Campaign)

Robbins has never run for a political office but, in a statement, he said he was a long-time Anchorage resident and business owner. On his campaign website, Robbins states he has owned a media and marketing company and is the general manager of a company that owns two local radio stations.

In his campaign, Robbins is supported by several prominent political names. Former Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell is listed as the co-chair of Robbins’ campaign. Former State Sen. Lesil McGuire is the other co-chair of the campaign.

Robbins joins the race as Berkowitz reaches his term limit for consecutive times serving in the position and will be unable to run for mayor for the next term. On his campaign webpage, Robbins said he offers a different perspective than the current administration.

“Clones of the mayor, many of whom have also filed to serve as mayor, will only exacerbate the problem and keep our Municipality at a standstill and closed,” Robbins’ campaign page says.

In his candidate announcement, Robbins describes himself as “a faith-centered, pro-law-enforcement, pro-business, pro-military, pro-people candidate.”

The 10 others who have signed letters of intent to run are Forrest Dunbar, Bill Falsey, Bill Evans, Eric Croft, George Martinez, Jacob Seth Kern, Darin Colbry, Heather Herndon, David Bronson and Nelson Jesus Godoy. Seven of the total have also registered to run for mayor according to APOC.

Herndon filed a letter of intent to run for mayor on Aug. 17 but has not filed a candidate registration with APOC.

Dave Bronson speaks at his candidate declaration August 25, 2020. (KTUU)

On Tuesday, Dave Bronson announced his candidacy and filed a letter of intent to run for Anchorage mayor. According to his campaign page, Bronson is originally from Wisconsin but moved to the state after a career as an active duty Air Force pilot. Most recently, he’s been a commercial airline pilot.

Bronson was introduced to a group of protesters outside the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Tuesday by Assembly Member Jamie Allard who called him a man of faith who would “support our first responders.”

Bronson has called the current mayoral administration “tyrannical” and said he opposes the purchase of four buildings for homeless services.

“As your mayor, I will never lock the doors to your assembly, to your businesses or to your churches,” Bronson said.

Candidates for Anchorage mayor will be able to register with the municipality once candidate registration opens on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.