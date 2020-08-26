Advertisement

Several more candidates announce run for Anchorage mayor

Two more people recently filed letters of intent to run for Anchorage mayor.
Two more people recently filed letters of intent to run for Anchorage mayor.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The field of candidates for Anchorage mayor continues to grow as three more people have filed letters of intent to run for mayor, including two candidates who are openly critical of Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration.

The municipal election for mayor will take place on April 6, but 11 candidates have already filed with an intent to run with the Alaska Public Offices Commission.

One of the candidates is Republican Mark Robbins. Robbins filed an intent to run for Anchorage mayor with the APOC on Aug. 20.

Mike Robbins joins the crowded field of candidates for the Anchorage mayoral race.
Mike Robbins joins the crowded field of candidates for the Anchorage mayoral race.(Courtesy Mike Robbins Campaign)

Robbins has never run for a political office but, in a statement, he said he was a long-time Anchorage resident and business owner. On his campaign website, Robbins states he has owned a media and marketing company and is the general manager of a company that owns two local radio stations.

In his campaign, Robbins is supported by several prominent political names. Former Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell is listed as the co-chair of Robbins’ campaign. Former State Sen. Lesil McGuire is the other co-chair of the campaign.

Robbins joins the race as Berkowitz reaches his term limit for consecutive times serving in the position and will be unable to run for mayor for the next term. On his campaign webpage, Robbins said he offers a different perspective than the current administration.

“Clones of the mayor, many of whom have also filed to serve as mayor, will only exacerbate the problem and keep our Municipality at a standstill and closed,” Robbins’ campaign page says.

In his candidate announcement, Robbins describes himself as “a faith-centered, pro-law-enforcement, pro-business, pro-military, pro-people candidate.”

The 10 others who have signed letters of intent to run are Forrest Dunbar, Bill Falsey, Bill Evans, Eric Croft, George Martinez, Jacob Seth Kern, Darin Colbry, Heather Herndon, David Bronson and Nelson Jesus Godoy. Seven of the total have also registered to run for mayor according to APOC.

Herndon filed a letter of intent to run for mayor on Aug. 17 but has not filed a candidate registration with APOC.

Dave Bronson speaks at his candidate declaration August 25, 2020.
Dave Bronson speaks at his candidate declaration August 25, 2020.(KTUU)

On Tuesday, Dave Bronson announced his candidacy and filed a letter of intent to run for Anchorage mayor. According to his campaign page, Bronson is originally from Wisconsin but moved to the state after a career as an active duty Air Force pilot. Most recently, he’s been a commercial airline pilot.

Bronson was introduced to a group of protesters outside the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Tuesday by Assembly Member Jamie Allard who called him a man of faith who would “support our first responders.”

Bronson has called the current mayoral administration “tyrannical” and said he opposes the purchase of four buildings for homeless services.

“As your mayor, I will never lock the doors to your assembly, to your businesses or to your churches,” Bronson said.

Candidates for Anchorage mayor will be able to register with the municipality once candidate registration opens on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

News

State: More money for unemployed Alaskans coming soon

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
More unemployment insurance benefits will soon be in the hands of Alaskans following word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that one of the state’s requests for additional grant funding has been approved.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM AKDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

News

‘Back the Blue’ rally draws supporters, protestors

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:32 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The use of force by police departments across the country has caused heated debate in communities big and small, and Anchorage is no exception. On Thursday evening, hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the Anchorage Police Department at a “Back the Blue” rally, with a group of counter-protestors attending as well.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM AKDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:36 AM AKDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:14 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:06 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:21 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.