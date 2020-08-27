Advertisement

36-year-old charged with assault after repeatedly punching Anchorage police officer

(KTUU)
(KTUU)(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:42 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police have arrested 36-year-old Lucky Magalei after he punched a police officer in the face multiple times Tuesday night, APD said.

The officers were responding to a noise complaint made around 11:58 p.m. about a home on Rocky Mountain Court. When officers arrived at the home, they saw a group of people in the residence’s backyard, including the 23-year-old who was hosting the party. The man, Lotomau Mauga, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a criminal mischief charge, APD said.

The officers handcuffed Mauga, pat him down and tried placing him in a patrol vehicle. That’s when Magalei moved to intervene, Anchorage police say. They said Magalei, who was attending the party, was “aggressive” even as officers told him to back away.

An Anchorage officer pulled out a taser, but the other officer was suddenly punched in the face, APD said. Magalei continued to punch the officer until he was tased by the other police officer.

APD said Magalei fell to the ground and was handcuffed. More APD officers were called in for backup as members of the party started coming over to the patrol cars.

“Due to the hostility of the growing crowd, both the victim officer and Magalei were driven to another location where they were met by medics,” APD said in a Nixle alert.

Once they had left the party, Magalei received medical attention for being tased. The police officer needed to be transported to a hospital as he had “visible injuries to his face and was showing signs of a head injury.”

APD said the officer has since been released from the hospital.

Magalei is now facing charges of assault and resisting arrest. Mauga is at the Anchorage Jail for his warrant.

