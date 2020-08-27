Advertisement

A new run of fall storms again next week.

Showers still possible Thursday with Friday being the driest day of the week.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We have had plenty of rain in the past few days, pushing precipitation up to 2.69 inches for Anchorage so far this month. As the storm system in the Gulf of Alaska cycles through in the next day, Friday will shape us as our driest and likely the brightest day of the week.

