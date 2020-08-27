Angoon announces community-wide testing with 8 positive COVID cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City of Angoon is testing all residents for COVID-19 with a total of eight positive cases announced on Wednesday.

Joshua Bowen, Angoon’s mayor, announced emergency orders that require travelers to isolate for two weeks upon arrival into the city. The orders also require that people who have tested positive for COVID to self-quarantine.

The entire community of roughly 450 people is being tested for COVID. The final round of testing is set to be completed Thursday afternoon.

The positive cases are limited to a recent traveler to Angoon and their close contacts, city officials said. The first positive COVID case was announced in Angoon on Monday.

