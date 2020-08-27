APD release the name of the man killed Tuesday in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have identified the man killed Tuesday morning in Midtown.

Police say 59-year-old Peter G. Ettinger was in the crosswalk near the intersection of Tudor Road and C Street when he was hit by a Chevy truck.

APD says “at the time of the collision, eastbound traffic had a green light and the pedestrian was crossing against the red hand/traffic signal.”

Channel 2 learned Wednesday Ettinger was a well-known musical artist. He took the stage at Chilkoot Charlie’s as a talented cover artist.

“He had this capacity to draw the crowd into the song,” Doran Powell, general manager of Chilkoot Charlie’s and a close friend, said. “He never tried to make the song his own. He played it with CD quality replication. He had a mimic’s voice.”

Police say the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

