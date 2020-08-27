Advertisement

Business owner expresses frustration with no immediate public notification from city after coronavirus shelter outbreak

A location of Matanuska Brewing Company was on the list in July of location where someone who tested positive for the virus spent extended time at.
A location of Matanuska Brewing Company was on the list in July of location where someone who tested positive for the virus spent extended time at.(ktuu)
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A business owner, whose establishment was listed by the city back in July as a location where someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus spent extended time at, said he is frustrated with how the city did not immediately notify the public after 20 clients at the Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Tricia Teasley with Catholic Social Services, the shelter learned Wednesday that one client had tested positive for COVID-19 after they were no longer staying at the shelter.

On Thursday, the shelter began testing onsite. Eighteen of those clients tested positive on Thursday and two more clients have since tested positive.

No immediate public notification was sent out.

In the past, the Anchorage Health Department made public notices listing businesses where COVID-19 exposure was likely.

Matt Tomter, co-owner of Matanuska Brewing Company, had one of his business locations on that list.

“Why do they pay extra special attention to restaurants?” said Matt Tomter. “I don’t understand. I don’t think that there’s an even standard being applied anywhere. I think they pick and choose what works best for them for their agenda. I believe they’re doing that.”

The Anchorage municipal incident commander, Bill Falsey, said he is confident contact tracers have identified all or most of the close contacts for those with the virus.

“This is unlike some of the earlier situations in which the department had been overwhelmed, and needed to send up a flare,” Falsey said Tuesday. “This is one where we have pretty good visibility.”

The municipality said there is no imminent public health threat related to the shelters.

“The criteria is we are only really listing them if we are unable to [contact trace] them in a timely manner,” Falsey said Tuesday. “We are telling the public, if you happen to be at this location, it may well be you were exposed. Here we are not in that scenario we don’t think that there were people who were at Brother Francis Shelter who haven’t been able to identify and contact.”

The department released guidance for which locations would be placed on the list, following frustrations expressed by business owners who were placed on the original list with no warning.

According to its guidance, an exposure location would be made public if a person with COVID-19 spent more than 15 minutes in an indoor space while infectious if:

  • More than 10 people — outside of household members — were present
  • Physical distancing and mask-wearing was not or could not be followed
  • AHD is unable to identify or contact everyone at that location because a log of contacts wasn’t maintained or the infected person did not disclose locations

