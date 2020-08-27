DHSS reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 84 new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS also reports 3,019 active cases among residents and 1,919 recovered cases.

Of the 84 Alaska residents, 40 are male, 42 are female and 2 are unknown at this time. Three are under the age of 10; seven are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; 18 are aged 30-39; 14 are aged 40-49; 14 are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 4,975 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 826. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,801 cases.

Here is a list of where each COVID-19 case was reported:

Anchorage: 43

Fairbanks: 16

Wasilla: 9

Juneau: 4

Palmer: 3

Eagle River: 1

Prince of Wales/Hyder census areas: 1

Sitka: 1

Soldotna: 1

Wrangell: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Utqiakgvik: 1

Location under investigation: 2

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 37 residents.

A total of 336,220 tests have been conducted, with 8,306 tests conducted in the previous seven days.

So far there have been 334,804 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

