Happy National Dog Day - Adopt a retired Iditarod dog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The August Fund is working to get retired Iditarod dogs good homes. Each year more than a dozen teams and their dogs enter to be part of the Iditarod. So, when you multiple 16 dogs by the number of teams, that’s around 1000 Alaskan Huskies on the trail competing in the last great race on earth.

If you are interested in adopting a retired Iditarod dog please email Julie St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.