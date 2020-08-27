Advertisement

Juneau Assembly creates systemic racism review board

Juneau City Hall. (08/26/20)
Juneau City Hall. (08/26/20)(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Assembly approved the creation of a systemic racism review board on Monday.

Assembly member Rob Edwardson introduced the ordinance that would create the board. He said it stemmed from Black Lives Matter protests seen across the country and Alaska after the death of George Floyd.

Edwardson said the board will be empowered to advise the assembly on pending ordinances to see whether there are “possibilities for systemic racism either in the ordinance itself or in the ways it could be enacted.”

The board will likely begin operating in late-fall or early-winter and is likely unique in Alaska.

Elizabeth Medicine Crow, the president and CEO of the First Alaskans Institute, called into the Monday meeting strongly in support of the idea. “To face and confront racism in our society is not easy,” she said.

The racism review board had near-unanimous support among Juneau assembly members.

The seven member board would require $50,000 to be appropriated by the assembly in late-September to begin its work.

Rorie Watt, the Juneau city manager, said how exactly the board will operate is not yet known. “My guess is that this ordinance is a little bit of a work in progress for a while,” he explained.

Edwardson said he envisions that members of the board will come from a broad cross-section of Juneau residents who have different experiences studying racism or working for racial equity.

16 scholars at UAS are on their way to helping preserve and revitalize three Alaska Native languages. The “Haa Yoo X’atángi Deiyí: Our Language Pathway” project, a three-year grant focused on language immersion in collaboration with Sealaska Heritage Institute. It's being lead by Éedaa Heather Burge.

DHSS confirms one death and 18 new COVID-19 cases at the Anchorage Pioneer Home.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he did not intend to suggest that Alaska's Bypass Mail program will be eliminated when he spoke of the program during a Senate hearing last week.

DHSS report one new death related to COVID-19

Troopers looking for two people who eluded Wasilla Police

Alaska state health data indicate Pacific Islanders and Alaska Natives are more likely to contract the coronavirus and be hospitalized with the illness.

Officials say additional unemployment benefits approved by the federal government are expected to reach Alaska residents in six to eight weeks.

The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward announced that it will not be permanently closing its doors.