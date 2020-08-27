Juneau Assembly creates systemic racism review board

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Assembly approved the creation of a systemic racism review board on Monday.

Assembly member Rob Edwardson introduced the ordinance that would create the board. He said it stemmed from Black Lives Matter protests seen across the country and Alaska after the death of George Floyd.

Edwardson said the board will be empowered to advise the assembly on pending ordinances to see whether there are “possibilities for systemic racism either in the ordinance itself or in the ways it could be enacted.”

The board will likely begin operating in late-fall or early-winter and is likely unique in Alaska.

Elizabeth Medicine Crow, the president and CEO of the First Alaskans Institute, called into the Monday meeting strongly in support of the idea. “To face and confront racism in our society is not easy,” she said.

The racism review board had near-unanimous support among Juneau assembly members.

The seven member board would require $50,000 to be appropriated by the assembly in late-September to begin its work.

Rorie Watt, the Juneau city manager, said how exactly the board will operate is not yet known. “My guess is that this ordinance is a little bit of a work in progress for a while,” he explained.

Edwardson said he envisions that members of the board will come from a broad cross-section of Juneau residents who have different experiences studying racism or working for racial equity.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.