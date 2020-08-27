‘Large outbreak’ reported with at least 60 COVID-19 cases at Brother Francis Shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The outbreak at Brother Francis Shelter has grown to at least 60 identified cases, health care officials with the Department of Health and Social Services said Thursday.

State Epidemiologist, Joe McLaughlin, said that at least five people have been hospitalized in relation to the Brother Francis Shelter outbreak. One person is still in the hospital but four others have been discharged.

“We are in the middle of a large outbreak in the shelter currently,” McLaughlin said.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported at the shelter last week, Tricia Teasley with Catholic Social Services said. A client who was no longer staying at the shelter had reported their positive test result to the shelter, which began on-site testing the next day.

Over the weekend, the shelter had identified at least 20 cases of COVID-19 in clients at Brother Francis. McLaughlin said that number has grown to at least 60 cases.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, the shelter said it has been complying with CDC guidelines. The shelter administers COVID-19 tests three times a week and now has additional washing stations.

“It’s the first known case we’ve had at the shelter so we feel very fortunate to have gone this long with COVID going through the community,” Teasley said in an interview Tuesday.

The Anchorage Health Department has not listed the Brother Francis Shelter as one of the confirmed COVID-19 exposure locations. Bill Falsey, Anchorage municipal incident commander, said the location was listed because the department was able to identify all or most of the close contacts with the virus.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

