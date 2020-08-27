Man arrested after trying to kidnap two people at gunpoint in Ester

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a 50-year-old Fairbanks man after they say he tried to kidnap two people in Ester Wednesday night.

Troopers say Ronny Randall was attempting to force a female into his truck at gunpoint. A male was also held at gunpoint during the incident at the transfer site in Ester.

AST says both the man and the woman received minor injuries.

Randall was arrested and is being held on bail pending arraignment for kidnapping and assault charges.

