Manager says the Northway Mall will close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Northway Mall will close its doors for good, but there is no exact timeline for when it will happen. On Thurday morning, The mall’s general manager, Falemao Tosi has confirmed the pending closure with Alaska’s News Source.

Earlier in the week, Tosi told a reporter that more details should be available after meetings to discuss future plans for the property.

The owners of two businesses operating inside the mall - ’Ian’s Game Paradise’ and ’Hood Wings’ - verified that they had received letters earlier in the week, informing them that their business must vacate the property by September 30th.

According to a statement provided by the mall’s management team, several exterior facing tenants: Shockwave Trampoline Park, Planet Fitness, Burlington Coat Factory and Northway Xpress will remain open.

This news follows the recent departure of several big name businesses from the Northway Mall, including CARRS and JoAnns Fabrics.

This story developing, check back here for more details.

