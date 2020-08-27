Mat-Su elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A student at the Mat-Su Borough’s Machetanz Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the School District.

The MSBSD says the third-grader did not attend school Thursday and does not ride the school bus.

Parents of Machetanz Elementary students may pick up their children early if they would like to, but the school day will continue with regular transportation home Thursday afternoon for those who cannot.

The school will be closed Friday, and students will learn through at-home learning, while the school is disinfected. The school will reopen Monday, August 31.

The district says students who are determined to have been a close contact with the child will be notified within 24-48 hours by Mat-Su Public Health or by a school nurse.

Machetanz students needing meal service may go to Colony High School Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for “Grab and go” meals.

