‘Monumental moment’: Cold case office opens to investigate missing and murdered indigenous people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has become the sixth place in the nation to open a cold case office meant to investigate missing and murdered indigenous people. State, federal and tribal leaders gathered at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Wednesday to commemorate the opening.

Aaron Leggett, the president and chair of the Native Village of Eklutna, called the opening of the office a “monumental moment” as a way of decreasing the horrible rates of missing and murdered indigenous people.

“I think that what we’re doing here today is an important step towards reconciliation and healing to identify the marginalization that many indigenous people have faced over the last 250 years as a part of our nation,” Leggett said at the ceremony.

Cold case offices have been established around the nation as a part of Operation Lady Justice which is a task force created to decrease the rates of murdered and missing indigenous people. The first cold case office was opened in Bloomington, Minn. at the end of July. Now there are cold cases offices specifically created to investigate missing and murdered indigenous cases in Rapid City, S.D.; Billings, Mont. and Albuquerque, N.M.

The cold cases offices were established after President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the task force on missing and murdered indigenous people in November of 2019.

“I want to thank the president and Ivanka Trump for their strong action to bring justice to Native American violent crimes and their victims,” Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney said at the ceremony.

Sweeney, who is from Alaska, said the office will be tasked with developing missing person response guidelines and investigating cold cases.

Greg Razo, vice chair of the Alaska Native Justice Center, said work for creating this office in Alaska started after U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited the state to discuss the public safety crisis.

“The opening of a cold case office in Alaska for missing and murdered indigenous women is vital for what we’re dealing with in Alaska and the public safety problem for Alaska Natives that exist in the state,” Razo said.

Emily Edenshaw, a Yup’ik woman and executive director of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, said “sobering statistics” about violence against indigenous women specifically are likely underreported.

“More than a statistic, these are our mothers, these are our daughters. These are our granddaughters, these are our grandmothers, our sisters our relatives and friends,” Edenshaw said. “This is hard work but this is our heart work.”

Alaska’s congressional delegation was in attendance at the event, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski citing a University of Alaska Anchorage study noting that 30% of all homicide victims from the last 40 years were Alaska Native, even though the state Alaska Native population is much smaller.

“The issue of missing or murdered indigenous women and native peoples has been a crisis for a painfully long time but it has been ignored or it has been hidden but it has been pushed aside,” Murkowski said.

The office will be staffed with law enforcement officers and special agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services.

