Advertisement

‘Monumental moment’: Cold case office opens to investigate missing and murdered indigenous people

Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney speaks at the opening ceremony of a missing and murdered indigenous people cold case office.
Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney speaks at the opening ceremony of a missing and murdered indigenous people cold case office.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has become the sixth place in the nation to open a cold case office meant to investigate missing and murdered indigenous people. State, federal and tribal leaders gathered at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Wednesday to commemorate the opening.

Aaron Leggett, the president and chair of the Native Village of Eklutna, called the opening of the office a “monumental moment” as a way of decreasing the horrible rates of missing and murdered indigenous people.

“I think that what we’re doing here today is an important step towards reconciliation and healing to identify the marginalization that many indigenous people have faced over the last 250 years as a part of our nation,” Leggett said at the ceremony.

Cold case offices have been established around the nation as a part of Operation Lady Justice which is a task force created to decrease the rates of murdered and missing indigenous people. The first cold case office was opened in Bloomington, Minn. at the end of July. Now there are cold cases offices specifically created to investigate missing and murdered indigenous cases in Rapid City, S.D.; Billings, Mont. and Albuquerque, N.M.

The cold cases offices were established after President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the task force on missing and murdered indigenous people in November of 2019.

“I want to thank the president and Ivanka Trump for their strong action to bring justice to Native American violent crimes and their victims,” Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney said at the ceremony.

Sweeney, who is from Alaska, said the office will be tasked with developing missing person response guidelines and investigating cold cases.

Greg Razo, vice chair of the Alaska Native Justice Center, said work for creating this office in Alaska started after U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited the state to discuss the public safety crisis.

“The opening of a cold case office in Alaska for missing and murdered indigenous women is vital for what we’re dealing with in Alaska and the public safety problem for Alaska Natives that exist in the state,” Razo said.

Emily Edenshaw, a Yup’ik woman and executive director of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, said “sobering statistics” about violence against indigenous women specifically are likely underreported.

“More than a statistic, these are our mothers, these are our daughters. These are our granddaughters, these are our grandmothers, our sisters our relatives and friends,” Edenshaw said. “This is hard work but this is our heart work.”

Alaska’s congressional delegation was in attendance at the event, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski citing a University of Alaska Anchorage study noting that 30% of all homicide victims from the last 40 years were Alaska Native, even though the state Alaska Native population is much smaller.

“The issue of missing or murdered indigenous women and native peoples has been a crisis for a painfully long time but it has been ignored or it has been hidden but it has been pushed aside,” Murkowski said.

The office will be staffed with law enforcement officers and special agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bradley Lake Project expansions likely to benefit ratepayers along the entire Railbelt

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Hank Davis
A new diversion of water will increase capacity at the Bradley Lake Damn by roughly 10%.

News

WATCH: Alaska Diving Dogs Spring Fling

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
Some eager pups were getting their swim on in a dock diving competition in Palmer over the weekend hosted by ADBT Alaskan Diving Dogs.

Community

'Pete was our biggest band': mourning the loss of Anchorage local legend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Channel 2 News 5:00 Report

News

Municipality explains why shelter wasn’t put on public COVID-19 exposure list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
No immediate public notification was sent out.

Latest News

News

Juneau Assembly creates systemic racism review board

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Juneau Assembly approved the creation of a systemic racism review board on Monday.

News

UAA virtual town hall meeting on athletics programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
UAA Town Hall meeting on UAA athletics

News

The August Fund

Updated: 6 hours ago
Channel 2 News Late Edition

News

A UAS project aims to preserve and revitalize Alaska Native languages

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
16 scholars at UAS are on their way to helping preserve and revitalize three Alaska Native languages. The “Haa Yoo X’atángi Deiyí: Our Language Pathway” project, a three-year grant focused on language immersion in collaboration with Sealaska Heritage Institute. It's being lead by Éedaa Heather Burge.

News

DHSS confirms one death related to COVID-19 at Pioneer Home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS confirms one death and 18 new COVID-19 cases at the Anchorage Pioneer Home.

News

Postmaster General: No intention to single out Alaska’s Bypass Mail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he did not intend to suggest that Alaska's Bypass Mail program will be eliminated when he spoke of the program during a Senate hearing last week.