New director named of the Alaska Legislative Finance Division

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A special legislative committee has named a new head of the Legislative Finance Division, a nonpartisan organization that advises lawmakers on the state’s finances to help make budgetary decisions.

The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee announced on Thursday that Alexei Painter, a policy analyst with the Office of Management and Budget, would take on the new role. Painter had been working as a policy analyst at the Legislative Finance Division until earlier this year.

Painter takes the new director position from Pat Pitney who left the Legislative Finance Division to become the interim president of the University of Alaska.

Pitney was the director at the Legislative Finance Division for less than a year, she took the role over from David Teal who served in the position for more than 20 years.

