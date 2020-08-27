Our showers just don’t want to go away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Thursday with light winds, early fog and a high of 60 degrees while rain chances sit at around 30 to 50 percent. Potential rain will be light while the sun could take a peek out a little bit as well. Thursday night we drop down to 48 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies, light winds and a 30 to 50 percent of rain showers. Winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations will blow from out of the east in the 10-20 mph range during the afternoon and evening. Anchorage will be partly sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 63 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 46 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 65 degrees on Saturday.

We have storms spanning from northeast Russia all the way down to the Gulf of Alaska. The storm just south of Prince William Sound is decaying down to unorganized clouds and moisture. Also, there are storms near Kodiak as well as over Bristol Bay. This complex organization of storms will continue to bring clouds, moisture and rain to portions of Southcentral on Thursday. On Friday, a high pressure ridge will build over Kodiak that will give us a precipitation break across Southcentral for a couple of days as well as allow temperatures to become a few degrees warmer in the Mat-Su Valleys, the Anchorage metro area and portions of the Kenai Peninsula.

For the extended period, Sunday through Tuesday, several storms are set to develop in the Bering Sea on Sunday as remnants from Typhoon Bayi send moisture up from the south. As they strengthen these storms in the Bering Sea have the potential to bring Gale Force Winds (39 mph to 54 mph) to the area. The eastward progression of these systems should impact Southcentral later during the weekend. Air flow out of the southwest will bring rain back to Southcentral as well as increase our winds along Turnagain Arm and in the higher elevations during the middle or end of the weekend. I will continue to iron out the details for this weather breakdown as we advance through the week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.