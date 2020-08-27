Rural pets transported for rescue need foster homes.

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A few times a month, dogs that find themselves without a home or proper care in remote Alaska villages get a trip to Anchorage-- on a journey to find their forever homes. For some remote communities in Alaska, good veterinary care is hard to come by.

"Some places like Kotzebue only get them like every one or two years, so when there's an emergency, if the family has the funds, they'll have to ship them to Anchorage, or another town that has a veterinarian available," said Kristin Buchanan.

Buchanan is the Founder of her new non-profit, Best Friends Animal Rescue. On Wednesday, her organization received three new pups, aptly named ‘the veggie sisters,’ because of their tiny size. Potato, Rutabaga, and Pumpkin Little are nine-week-old pups that came from PAWS of Nome. They were taken in by Best Friends Animal Rescue to be fostered and soon adopted out to loving families.

“Some of the best, well-rounded, calmest, just unfazed dogs come from the villages. They just--they’ve seen a lot. Not all of them, but they’ve been through a lot and they just persevere and they have just that pioneer spirit that’s really kind of iconic to Alaska.”

Northern Air Cargo donates flights a few times a month to help the cause. So far this year, Northern Air Cargo has moved 160 dogs out of Bethel, and 219 from Nome to Anchorage to be spayed and neutered and sent back-- or to organizations like Best Friends Animal Rescue to find a new forever home.

"It's a small thing we do to help the communities that have given Northern Air Cargo so much over the years," said Gideon Garcia, Vice President of Northern Air Cargo. "We offer services-- donated flights to bring the dogs back to Anchorage where there's veterinarian services for them and people willing to adopt the dogs."

Best friends animal rescue is in need of more foster homes to care for animals coming in from remote communities. To learn more, you can connect with Best Friends Animal Rescue on Facebook or email at bfaradoptions@gmail.com.

