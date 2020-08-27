Advertisement

Russian war ships cause stir for US fishing fleet off Alaska



By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - Seeing Russian naval assets caused quite a stir for U.S. commercial vessels fishing in the Bering Sea off Alaska week.

Multiple ships called the U.S. Coast Guard to report the activity because they were concerned. But Coast Guard spokesperson Kip Wadlow says the Russian ships are only there to take part in war games, and the war games exercise was known to some U.S. military officials.

The Alaskan Command based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information on the Russian exercises.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

