Lawmakers expand eligibility for small business COVID relief despite legal concerns

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A special legislative committee has approved expanding who can receive grants that help small businesses impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19.

The biggest change made on Thursday is that small business owners who have received large federal loans can now get state grants. The expanded guidelines go into effect on Aug. 31.

The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee (LB&A) approved the changes despite the Legislature’s leading attorney saying the process used could be “outside the law.”

Megan Wallace, the Legislature’s top attorney, said the process used by LB&A is solely for accepting additional money. The governor’s proposal to change the eligibility guidelines for small business grants could expose the Legislature to legal jeopardy, Wallace said.

The State of Alaska won a lawsuit earlier in the year that challenged the novel process used by the Legislature to spend over $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus funding. Wallace said a Superior Court judge may have sided with the state but the case could still be appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court.

Some lawmakers said there may be legal challenges to the process used to change eligibility guidelines for the grants but it was essential to get the money out quickly. An alternative process would have been for the governor or lawmakers to call the Legislature into a special session to change the grants program.

CARES Act grants for Alaska small businesses have been disbursed slowly since the program came online in June. There was initially a goal to get $150 million out per month from the $290 million in funds allocated for small businesses.

The Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development said the grants should now be released more quickly with a new online portal, a new grants processor hired and state workers reassigned to process applications.

As of Wednesday, the Commerce Department reports that 4,453 applications have been received for grants worth between $5,000 and $100,000. The total amount requested is $214.4 million.

The department has approved 1,347 business owners to receive grants worth $52.8 million. The total amount funded is just under $40 million and 1,013 business owners have received grants.

Some business owners applied through Credit Union 1 before the changes were approved by LB&A. Those business owners have been directed to reapply for grants through the state’s new online portal.

