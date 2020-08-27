Advertisement

Lawmakers expand eligibility for small business COVID relief despite legal concerns

Alaska State Capitol.
Alaska State Capitol.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A special legislative committee has approved expanding who can receive grants that help small businesses impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19.

The biggest change made on Thursday is that small business owners who have received large federal loans can now get state grants. The expanded guidelines go into effect on Aug. 31.

The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee (LB&A) approved the changes despite the Legislature’s leading attorney saying the process used could be “outside the law.”

Megan Wallace, the Legislature’s top attorney, said the process used by LB&A is solely for accepting additional money. The governor’s proposal to change the eligibility guidelines for small business grants could expose the Legislature to legal jeopardy, Wallace said.

The State of Alaska won a lawsuit earlier in the year that challenged the novel process used by the Legislature to spend over $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus funding. Wallace said a Superior Court judge may have sided with the state but the case could still be appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court.

Some lawmakers said there may be legal challenges to the process used to change eligibility guidelines for the grants but it was essential to get the money out quickly. An alternative process would have been for the governor or lawmakers to call the Legislature into a special session to change the grants program.

CARES Act grants for Alaska small businesses have been disbursed slowly since the program came online in June. There was initially a goal to get $150 million out per month from the $290 million in funds allocated for small businesses.

The Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development said the grants should now be released more quickly with a new online portal, a new grants processor hired and state workers reassigned to process applications.

As of Wednesday, the Commerce Department reports that 4,453 applications have been received for grants worth between $5,000 and $100,000. The total amount requested is $214.4 million.

The department has approved 1,347 business owners to receive grants worth $52.8 million. The total amount funded is just under $40 million and 1,013 business owners have received grants.

Some business owners applied through Credit Union 1 before the changes were approved by LB&A. Those business owners have been directed to reapply for grants through the state’s new online portal.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Planes collide at private Fairbanks airfield, fatalities and injuries reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KTVF Staff Reporter
Reports are coming in that two privately owned planes have collided at Chena Marina Air Services.

News

New director named of the Alaska Legislative Finance Division

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A special legislative committee has named a new head of the Legislative Finance Division, a nonpartisan organization that advises lawmakers on the state’s finances to help make budgetary decisions.

News

Troopers arrest a man suspected of attempted murder in Fairbanks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Troopers say 27-year-old Ronald Crampton is suspected of stabbing 59-year-old William Isberg on Chena Ridge Road.

News

DHSS reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The total case count for Alaska residents is 4,975 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 826. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,807 cases.

Latest News

News

Manager says the Northway Mall will close

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The Northway Mall will close its doors for good, but there is no exact timeline for when it will happen. The mall’s general manager, Falemao Tosi has confirmed the pending closure with Alaska’s News Source -- saying that more details should be available after meetings to discuss future plans for the property.

News

Mat-Su elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
A third-grader at Machetanz Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, the School District says. The school day will finish as usual, and the school will be closed Friday.

News

12 youth and four staff members test positive for COVID-19 at the McLaughlin Youth Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
12 youth in a treatment unit and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the McLaughlin Youth Center, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

News

Angoon announces community-wide testing with 8 positive COVID cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The City of Angoon is testing all residents for COVID-19 with a total of eight positive cases announced on Wednesday.

News

Russian war ships cause stir for US fishing fleet off Alaska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaskan Command based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information on the Russian exercises.

News

APD identifies man killed Tuesday in Midtown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police have identified the man killed Wednesday morning in Midtown.