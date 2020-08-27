Troopers arrest a man suspected of attempted murder in Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a man stabbed another man in Fairbanks Wednesday night.

Troopers say 27-year-old Ronald Crampton is suspected of stabbing 59-year-old William Isberg on Chena Ridge Road.

AST says witnesses saw Crampton run from the scene down the ridge along a fence. Nearby neighbors notified AST of a suspicious male running past their house and hiding in the woods. Eventually, AST found Crampton and arrested him.

Crampton was interviewed then remanded to FCC for Attempted Murder.

