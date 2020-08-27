Advertisement

Troopers arrest a man suspected of attempted murder in Fairbanks

(KOTA)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a man stabbed another man in Fairbanks Wednesday night.

Troopers say 27-year-old Ronald Crampton is suspected of stabbing 59-year-old William Isberg on Chena Ridge Road.

AST says witnesses saw Crampton run from the scene down the ridge along a fence. Nearby neighbors notified AST of a suspicious male running past their house and hiding in the woods. Eventually, AST found Crampton and arrested him.

Crampton was interviewed then remanded to FCC for Attempted Murder.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The total case count for Alaska residents is 4,975 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 826. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,807 cases.

News

Manager says the Northway Mall will close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hank Davis
The Northway Mall will close its doors for good, but there is no exact timeline for when it will happen. The mall’s general manager, Falemao Tosi has confirmed the pending closure with Alaska’s News Source -- saying that more details should be available after meetings to discuss future plans for the property.

News

Mat-Su elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
A third-grader at Machetanz Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, the School District says. The school day will finish as usual, and the school will be closed Friday.

News

12 youth and four staff members test positive for COVID-19 at the McLaughlin Youth Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
12 youth in a treatment unit and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the McLaughlin Youth Center, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Latest News

News

Angoon announces community-wide testing with 8 positive COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The City of Angoon is testing all residents for COVID-19 with a total of eight positive cases announced on Wednesday.

News

Russian war ships cause stir for US fishing fleet off Alaska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaskan Command based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information on the Russian exercises.

News

APD release the name of the man killed Tuesday in Midtown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police have identified the man killed Wednesday morning in Midtown.

Back 2 School

Kids and screen time, will it strain their eyes?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
As many kids across the state and country begin school virtually, many parents might wonder if too much screen time will put a strain on their eyes.

News

Rural pets transported for rescue need foster homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
A few times a month, dogs that find themselves without a home or proper care in remote Alaska villages get a trip to Anchorage-- on a journey to find their forever homes.

News

Man arrested after trying to kidnap two people at gunpoint in Ester

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Troopers say Ronny Randall was attempting to force a female into his truck at gunpoint. A male was also held at gunpoint during the incident at the transfer site in Ester.