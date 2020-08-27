UAA virtual town hall meeting on athletics programs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From hockey to gymnastics... sports are falling by the wayside at UAA to deal with major budget issues. So just getting underway is a virtual town hall dealing with those big changes to UAA athletics. Chancellor Cathy Sandeem will host this opportunity for public testimony and address the university’s decision to eliminate four sports programs. They are men’s hockey, women’s gymnastics, both men and women’s ski programs.

To join the meeting click HERE.

The town hall lasts until 6.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.