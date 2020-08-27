Advertisement

UAA virtual town hall meeting on athletics programs

The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From hockey to gymnastics... sports are falling by the wayside at UAA to deal with major budget issues. So just getting underway is a virtual town hall dealing with those big changes to UAA athletics. Chancellor Cathy Sandeem will host this opportunity for public testimony and address the university’s decision to eliminate four sports programs. They are men’s hockey, women’s gymnastics, both men and women’s ski programs.

To join the meeting click HERE.

The town hall lasts until 6.

