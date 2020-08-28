Advertisement

Alaska primary election results show 7 Republican incumbents have been defeated

Sen. John Coghill in 2018
Sen. John Coghill in 2018(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska primary election results show that seven Republican incumbents have been defeated by their challengers.

Republican Sen. John Coghill of North Pole fell 16 votes behind Robert Myers after absentee votes were counted on Friday. Coghill said he would ask the Division of Elections for a recount, which the state would pay for with a margin of less than 20 votes, but he didn’t expect the results would change.

Coghill was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1999 and was elected to the Senate in 2009.

Six other Republicans lost their primary races, including Senate President Cathy Giessel and five members of the House of Representatives.

Anchorage Reps. Gabrielle LeDoux, Jennifer Johnston and Chuck Kopp also lost by wide margins. Eagle River Rep. Sharon Jackson fell far behind against challenger Ken McCarty.

Long-time legislator Rep. Mark Neuman of Big Lake also lost to Kevin McCabe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

