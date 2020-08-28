Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly vote on use-of-force ordinance postponed indefinitely

Ordinance’s sponsor first motioned to postpone proposal
The Anchorage Assembly meets in the Assembly chambers at the Loussac Library on Aug. 27, 2020.
The Anchorage Assembly meets in the Assembly chambers at the Loussac Library on Aug. 27, 2020.(KTUU)
By Beth Verge
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the third-straight night of meetings over agenda items, the Anchorage Assembly officially postponed its vote on a hot-button ordinance regarding the use of force within the Anchorage Police Department.

Representatives for the police department in Anchorage, including Chief Justin Doll, have said that they are “vehemently opposed” to the ordinance, and that the changes would make it too difficult to do their jobs the way it’s written now. Supporters of the ordinance, however, maintain that there needs to be more accountability within the police department, and that the ordinance provides a bit of that.

Before the decision to postpone the vote, several people appeared by phone to testify on AO 2020-80, an ordinance that would amend municipal code to “enact and codify limitations on the Anchorage Police Department’s use of force.”

“The ordinance is a first step toward greater reforms that are needed,” said Dr. Kim Patterson, who testified in favor of passing the ordinance, but only with amendments. “But the ordinance appears a bit arbitrary. In George Floyd’s case, kneeling on his neck wasn’t lethal until it proved deadly.

“But I support this ordinance, as a safeguard to checks and balances,” Patterson said. “Absolute power, without the absolute power of checks and balances, leads to atrocities such as the shooting of Jacob Blake, shot seven times by police in Wisconsin.”

Though many have expressed their opposition to the ordinance outside of Thursday’s meeting, those who called were primarily in support of it.

“These policies are important, because they are not only used to train police,” said Alaska Black Caucus President Celeste Hodge-Growden, also citing the incident involving Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., and in support of the ordinance, “but also used as benchmarks when evaluating whether their use of force is excessive.”

Assembly member and ordinance sponsor Meg Zalatel first motioned to postpone the vote on AO 2020-80, seconded by member Christopher Constant. The motion passed unanimously, with all 11 members voting in favor.

With the indefinite postponement, a specific date for reconsideration was not announced at the meeting.

The Assembly on Thursday also approved several other items, including a resolution to name features of the Anchorage Museum at the Rasmuson Center after Patricia B. Wolf. Wolf directed the education department for a time, formed the Anchorage Museum Foundation, and organized various exhibitions focused on Alaska Native artists’ work before her passing in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Keeping kids engaged and focused in online classes can be a struggle

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Online class has been a bit of a learning curve, not just for students but teachers and parents as well.

News

Rural pets transported for rescue need foster homes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
A few times a month, dogs that find themselves without a home or proper care in remote Alaska villages get a trip to Anchorage-- on a journey to find their forever homes.

News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Eagle River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KTUU News
Travelers are asked to see alternate routes while police have closed the intersection.

News

Lawmakers expand eligibility for small business COVID relief despite legal concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A special legislative committee has approved making changes to a program that provides grants to small businesses impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Planes collide at private Fairbanks airfield, fatalities and injuries reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KTVF Staff Reporter
Reports are coming in that two privately owned planes have collided at Chena Marina Air Services.

News

New director named of the Alaska Legislative Finance Division

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A special legislative committee has named a new head of the Legislative Finance Division, a nonpartisan organization that advises lawmakers on the state’s finances to help make budgetary decisions.

News

Troopers arrest a man suspected of attempted murder in Fairbanks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Troopers say 27-year-old Ronald Crampton is suspected of stabbing 59-year-old William Isberg on Chena Ridge Road.

News

DHSS reports 84 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The total case count for Alaska residents is 4,975 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 826. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,807 cases.

News

Manager says the Northway Mall will close

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The Northway Mall will close its doors for good, but there is no exact timeline for when it will happen. The mall’s general manager, Falemao Tosi has confirmed the pending closure with Alaska’s News Source -- saying that more details should be available after meetings to discuss future plans for the property.

News

Mat-Su elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
A third-grader at Machetanz Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, the School District says. The school day will finish as usual, and the school will be closed Friday.