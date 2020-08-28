ConocoPhillips official, police officer accused of $3M theft

(AP) - A ConocoPhillips Co. employee and an Alaska police officer have been accused of convincing the oil company to pay more than $3 million for work never performed and materials never received.

Alaska Public Media reports that federal prosecutors filed wire fraud charges against Forrest Wright and Nathan Keays. Wright was a senior drilling and wells planner and Keays is an Anchorage Police Department canine officer. ConocoPhillips claims the men embezzled nearly $7.3 million, while the criminal charges allege they stole about $3.1 million.

Authorities say the men created the false impression that Keays’s insulation-spraying business could perform services for the oil firm.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.