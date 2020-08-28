DHSS reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 118 new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS also reports 3,062 active cases among residents and 1,993 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 5,092 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 831. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,923 cases.

These are the numbers of COVID-19 cases for Alaska. (KTUU)

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

Municipality of Anchorage: 79

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19

Juneau: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3

Prince of Wales- Hyder Census Area: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 3

Nome Census Area: 3

Sitka: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough; 2

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Unknown: 1

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 37 residents.

These are the numbers of COVID-19 cases for Alaska. (KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.