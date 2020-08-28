Advertisement

Five Harbor Seals released back into the wild by Alaska SeaLife Center

(NBC15)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five Harbor Seals were released back into the wild by Alaska SeaLife Center at Kenai North Beach on Thursday.

ASLC says the animals were brought to the center “during the first half of June and were all successfully rehabilitated by the end of August.”

The five seals released this week originated from Cook Inlet, so they were able to be released together in Kenai.

A sixth harbor seal, originally from Juneau, was released on Aug. 20.

Yesterday all five of our rehabilitated harbor seals were released back into Cook Inlet! Seeing them all head to the big...

Posted by Alaska SeaLife Center on Friday, August 28, 2020

All of the harbor seals admitted to the program arrived malnourished and dehydrated, but with no other significant injuries,” said ASLC in a news release.

