Keeping kids engaged and focused in online classes can be a struggle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since school in Anchorage started up again, online class has been a bit of a learning curve, not just for students but teachers and parents as well. Teachers have had to get creative with keeping their students engaged and focused behind a screen. Amie Collins is the communications and development director for Best Beginnings Alaska, and as a mom herself she knows the challenges families face at home.

“One thing that I know is a challenge for us in our home, and that a lot of families face, is that not everyone has a dedicated space that can be free from distraction,” said Collins. “So it’s one thing to go to a classroom and have the space be set up for learning. It’s another thing to be sitting at the kitchen table, trying to take an assessment while your little brother is playing with Choo Choo trains.”

In an effort to ease fears headed into the new and different school year, teachers from Mears Middle School reached out to families to hear their concerns and answer questions. Mears Middle School has what’s called collaboration teams which were formed even before the pandemic, but came in handy when it happened.

The collaboration teams are groups made up of teachers and counselors who work together on communication with the families, team-building projects and fun events to get the kids active and outdoors while socially distanced. These teams reached out to students and parents before school started, and are now beginning the process of following up with those who expressed concerns or anxiety about the new school year.

“School is much more meaningful and successful to kids if they multiple points of contact. Not just one teacher, or one activity, but if they know there’s a team of adults who know them and care for them and work together on their behalf, and if the kid is connected to not one activity, but multiple activities -- all those points of contact, I think, lead to a much more successful education,” Principal of Mears Middle School, Eric Backman, said.

Some of the other ways teachers are working to keep their kids focused, are doing things like starting class off on a positive note with students sharing stories.

“They often show off their new dogs or cats or other animals. Kids will share about what they did over the weekend. Fishing trips, hiking trips, the moose they saw in their backyard,” said Backman. “It just gives kids an opportunity to share a little bit about themselves. Routines and rituals like that do a lot to engage kids because they have the opportunity to share something about themselves.”

Seventh grade science teacher, Joanna Hubbard, said she’s engaging students by creating assignments that require the student to go outside. She also says she recognizes when students may be frustrated or need to take a break.

“I usually touch base with them in the chat, or I ask them. That’s sort of our contract, is it’s fine if you’re totally overwhelmed, or if your dog is barking at the door. Whatever that thing you need to do is, I don’t want them to discount their own needs, because that’s not a very functional learning environment,” said Hubbard.

Best Beginnings Alaska ran virtual camps for young children over the summer. Collins says they found that many parents weren’t logging their children into the Zoom call, and if they did, they weren’t turning on their mics or cameras. The organization found that when they moved to a format that was pre-recorded, and allowed families to access it without the interactive feature, participation increased.

“I think that has a lot to do with one, people’s schedule, but also there could be a shame factor,” said Collins. “It’s really tough for families to have a camera in their home all the time. When you invite a friend over for dinner, you have time to clean your house up. You have time to make sure your dishes are done. You can control the spaces that they’re entering. With a child and technology, you have no control over that.”

Collins says another thing that can be distracting is the technology itself, especially for the younger children who have to get used to using a traditional computer, rather than a tablet or smartphone, while others may be distracted by watching themselves or their classmates on camera. She says the bottom line, is that this is a bit of a struggle and a learning curve for all involved. Mistakes may happen, and that’s OK.

“Everyone should give everybody a little bit of grace and know that nobody is going to judge you for the pile of laundry behind your kid while they’re trying to do their Zoom class,” said Collins. “It’s ok. We’ve all been there.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.