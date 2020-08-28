Advertisement

Local business owner and artist taps into her creative side

Mosaic art kits make a comeback
By Ariane Aramburo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way a lot of people live and work, but for one local business owner, the challenge of it all turned into a creative project.

If you walk into Clay Owen Studios in Anchorage, you’ll likely be greeted with the sound of glass being sliced, cut and scooped. It might not be a soothing sound to you, but to Owner, Autumn Tetlow, clinking pieces of glass is music to her ears.

“It’s the sound of production,” she said.

An artist in her own right, Tetlow’s owned and operated the business in Anchorage for 10 years, and you can bet, her creative juices don’t stop flowing just because she goes home.

“I started being bored one day while having coffee, I mosaic’d our breakfast table,” she said.

But, being home during that time wasn’t by choice.

“When they first announced a lock down, I thought I was going to have to close and didn’t know when I was going to reopen,” Tetlow explained.

So, being the creative artist she is, Tetlow got to work and started thinking outside the box on ways to put her business inside a box.

“I had a bunch of stain glass scrap that I needed to recycle and I said you know, I should really put this into a kit,” she said.

Tetlow did just that, making mosaic art kits to sell, which allowed her to get back to what she does best.

“Covid’s actually helped us evolve into a better business. I just kind of realized what places we were taking on too much like we had a really big space with a lot of classes, but I think the kits can serve more people,” said Tetlow.

Each box comes with instructions on how to put the mosaic art kits together, along with glass, glue, grout and some other goodies like specialty beads, which she gets from a local bead shop. Tetlow’s mosaic art kits have become a big hit not just in Alaska, but across the country.

“I’ve seen a lot of screen shots of folks doing zoom, so their relatives in the states have bought the kits and they’re just on zoom spending time together,” she said.

After meeting Tetlow, you can tell she loves what she does and even during a pandemic, her willingness to do what it takes to take care of her customers, shows.

“I’ve always loved to do art, I love to paint but I really like sharing it with people because it really helps their mental health. I really think it’s kind of a niche that we got into because of this, but it will definitely continue after,” she said.

Tetlow explained, because people are dealing with glass pieces and they can be a choking hazard for young kids, the mosaic art kits are recommended for kids ages 12 and up. She said parents have done them with younger kids. Just make sure they’re supervised.

The kits range from $15 all the way up to $65, depending on the type you get.

You can order online, pick up in person or have it shipped. The best way to connect with Clay Owen Studios is through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Project adds capacity to Alaska lake’s hydro power facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A $47 million Alaska water diversion project is expected to increase flow to a lake and eventually help generate low-cost power for utility customers.

News

ConocoPhillips official, police officer accused of $3M theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A ConocoPhillips Co. employee and an Alaska police officer have been accused of convincing the oil company to pay more than $3 million for work never performed and materials never received.

News

Trending this week: August 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Music lovers are mourning the loss of Anchorage local legend Peter Ettinger, Hundreds of salmon found dead in Kodiak and Manager says the Northway Mall will close for good. Here are the top trending stories from the past week on KTUU.com.

News

Trending this week: August 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Music lovers are mourning the loss of Anchorage local legend Peter Ettinger, Hundreds of salmon found dead in Kodiak and Manager says the Northway Mall will close for good. Here are the top trending stories from the past week on KTUU.com.

Latest News

News

Positively Alaskan: Mother wants to spread awareness after losing son during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
After her son took his life, Sabine Schwarz wanted to make a difference.

News

Russian navy conducts major maneuvers near Alaska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Russian navy chief said Friday that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea that involved multiple practice missile launches.

Garden

Growing AK: a taste of summer all year long

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's time to save some of the summer harvest for the rest of the year. Kristi Wood shows us how to make vegetable soup!

News

Keeping kids engaged and focused in online classes can be a struggle

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Online class has been a bit of a learning curve, not just for students but teachers and parents as well.

News

Rural pets transported for rescue need foster homes

Updated: 14 hours ago
A few times a month, dogs that find themselves without a home or proper care in remote Alaska villages get a trip to Anchorage-- on a journey to find their forever homes.

News

Anchorage Assembly vote on use-of-force ordinance postponed indefinitely

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
In the third-straight night of meetings over agenda items, the Anchorage Assembly officially postponed its vote on an ordinance regarding the use of force within the Anchorage Police Department.