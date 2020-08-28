Please enjoy our Friday weather because our skies look to cloud up tonight as storms push in on Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be partly sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 64 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 47 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Anchorage will be mostly cloudy with clouds on the increase Saturday with 15 mph winds and a high of 65 degrees. Winds Saturday afternoon and evening will be in the 20 to 40 mph range out of the southeast for Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Saturday night we will be under cloudy skies with 15 mph winds as we drop down to 50 degrees overnight. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 62 degrees on Sunday as rain chances increase to 70 percent.

There are multiple storms sitting in the Gulf of Alaska with storm energy continuing to move in to southeast Alaska. There is still enough storm energy moving into Southcentral keeping some areas cloudy as well as allowing for some rainfall continuing to fall. Just off to the west there is high pressure developing over the Alaska Peninsula that will stifle the storm energy in the Gulf of Alaska as the systems get pushed off to the east. Friday (today) and maybe Saturday will be the driest days of the week while more storms are strengthening over the western Aleutians/Bering Sea before they head east towards Southcentral. The outer fringe of these storms should impact Kodiak by Saturday (tomorrow) with rain showers. The change of pressure as well as pull on the high and low pressure systems should increase winds across the usual suspects such as Turnagain Arm, Whittier/Passage Canal, Seward/Resurrection Bay, Hillside and across the Gulf of Alaska. Southcentral could see widespread (across the whole area) unsettled weather conditions on Sunday while if the conditions line up just right then we could see Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) across portions of the area as well.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, fairly active weather is expected through the middle of next week. Large strong storms moving through the northern Pacific Ocean on Sunday will track over the southern Mainland on Sunday evening while weakening during the inland movement over land. Before the storms fizzle out, storm energy will continue to move through southwest (Alaska Peninsula) and Southcentral Alaska. Rain showers will be present through the Mainland on Sunday as moisture continues to move north stemming from former Typhoon Bavi.

