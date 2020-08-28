Positively Alaskan: Mother wants to spread awareness after losing son during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If Sabine Schwarz didn’t know how loved she and her son was before the pandemic started, she sure knows it now.

Schwarz lost her 27-year-old son, Sebastian, after he took his own life shortly after the state began to shut down.

Sebastian Schwarz loved handball and being involved with the apprenticeship provided through his laborers’ union. His mother said both of his “happy places” were taken from him after the shutdown.

“He was gentle, he was kind, and he was always smiling,” she said. “But obviously, he really needed structure.”

Members of the handball community in Anchorage as well as Local 341, Sebastian’s Laborers’ Union, organized a motorcade to show their support for Sabine. They also cooked, drove, and helped out Sebastian’s mother anyway they could.

“They celebrated Sebastian’s life,” she said. “There were so many people that appreciated him. I don’t know how to share my gratefulness. They were there for every step, and they still are.”

