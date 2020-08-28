Project adds capacity to Alaska lake’s hydro power facility

(AP) - A $47 million Alaska water diversion project is expected to increase flow to a lake and eventually help generate low-cost power for utility customers.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the Alaska Energy Authority began flowing water through its West Fork Upper Battle Creek Diversion Project on Aug. 25. The project will raise the amount of water in nearby Bradley Lake. That will increase the practical power production capacity of the Bradley Lake Hydro Project by about 10%.

Bradley Lake is the state’s the largest hydro plant and annually produces about 380,000 megawatt-hours of power for six electric utilities.

