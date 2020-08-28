Advertisement

Restaurants, bars to resume indoor services Monday, at 50% capacity

By Hank Davis
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced plans to implement Emergency Order 14, Version 2, beginning next week.

The new set of restrictions follows EO-15, which included a four week “reset” - enforcing limitations for individuals, gathering sizes, restaurants, bars, breweries, theaters and bingo halls - and is set to expire on Sunday.

Under EO-14v2, the businesses mentioned above will be allowed to resume indoor services, at no greater than 50% of each building’s capacity with table service only. No standing or bar top seating will be permitted. These businesses will also be required to maintain visitor logs for 30 days, in order to assist with any contact tracing procedures.

While this is a step back from the current ban on indoor services, the new emergency order states that outdoor service should be prioritized. Additional language asks retail operations to prioritize telephonic and online sales -- and encourages local employers to have staff work from home.

According to the Municipality, under the reset, Anchorage did see a decrease in its 14-day average of approximately 21 new cases per 100,000 residents per day -- down to about 12.5 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. The Municipality will remain in the “Red” zone until that figure sits below 10 new cases per 100,000 residents per day.

This article will be updated as more details become available. Check back here for details

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

