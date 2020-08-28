Advertisement

‘Serious injury’ after vehicle and motorcycle collision in Eagle River

(MGN)
By KTUU News
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police have closed down the intersection between Eagle River Road and VFW Road after a crash Thursday.

Police responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle around 5:02 p.m. Police have called the injury serious and are investigating the scene.

Travelers are asked to see alternate routes while police have closed the intersection.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

