‘Serious injury’ after vehicle and motorcycle collision in Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police have closed down the intersection between Eagle River Road and VFW Road after a crash Thursday.

Police responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle around 5:02 p.m. Police have called the injury serious and are investigating the scene.

Travelers are asked to see alternate routes while police have closed the intersection.

