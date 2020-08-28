Sun shines over the southcentral region on Friday!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break from the clouds and rain is expected over the next few days in southern Alaska. By the weekend, a series of strong storms will begin moving through the state starting with the Aleutians. This will bring rain, high winds, along with highs seas over parts of the southwest coasts. This is a good indicator that fall is here, as these vigorous storms start hitting the state.

