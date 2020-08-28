Trending this week: August 28, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here are three of the top trending stories on KTUU.com.

First, music lovers are mourning the loss of Anchorage local legend Peter Ettinger. Since the late 80′s, Ettinger made Chilkoot Charlie’s one of the hottest spots in Anchorage with his “monster talent,” according to general manager and close friend, Doran Powell. Ettinger was hit and killed by a truck earlier this week. Ettinger was best known for being a great cover artist.

Peter Ettinger getting the crowd going at a show at Chilkoot Charlie's in Anchorage. (Doran Powell)

Next, over the weekend Kodiak residents began to notice numerous dead pink salmon in the Buskin River. The reason, the River was warmer than usual with water around 60 to 65 degrees. Warm water cannot hold as much oxygen as colder water. That, combined with low water levels, reduced the number of fish the river could support.

Hundreds of dead pink salmon and other fish species were found in the Buskin River. (Credit: ADFG)

Last, the Northway Mall will close its doors for good, but there is no exact timeline for when it will happen. The owners of two businesses operating inside the mall - ‘Ian’s Game Paradise’ and ‘Hood Wings’ - verified that they had received letters earlier in the week, informing them that their business must vacate the property by September 30th. This news follows the recent departure of several big-name businesses from the Northway Mall, including CARRS and JoAnns Fabrics.

Multiple businesses located inside of the mall have received letters notifying them of the pending closure. (KTUU)

