Anchorage to test homeless shelter community weekly after outbreak out Brother Francis Shelter

Health officials say there is a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Brother Francis Shelter.
By Grant Robinson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After an outbreak with 61 cases of COVID-19 was traced to Brother Francis Shelter, the municipality will be placing a greater emphasis on testing the homeless population at shelters.

“Now that there is an acute outbreak in the homeless population, our plan is to do weekly testing at all of the shelter locations until it goes back down to something closer to zero, and then we’ll make a reassessment there,” Bill Falsey, Incident commander of the Muni’s Emergency Operations Center said at a community update Friday.

Those who tested positive at Brother Francis have been moved to a different location to quarantine, and Falsey says he hopes the outbreak can be isolated to the one shelter.

“The populations have been somewhat stable, meaning that if you have been staying nights at Brother Francis, you likely haven’t been moving completely around the shelter system. You are maybe not likely to be a Sullivan guest,” Falsey said. “So we’re hopeful that we can contain it at the level that it is now, but certainly we want to socialize across the whole of the shelter system that the virus has arrived in the community at large, and it’s a serious situation and everyone has to take it seriously.”

Brother Francis Shelter is one of the many programs Catholic Social Services runs in Anchorage. Tricia Teasley, Vice President of Development and Strategic Communications at CSS says that Brother Francis mostly serves homeless individuals who are either elderly or have limited mobility.

“Aside from everything we’ve been following since march, all CDC protocols, mask wearing, additional hand washing stations, maintaining six feet of distancing, additional cleaning, we are doing testing right now three times a week,” Teasley said. “We’ve stepped that up since the positive test.”

