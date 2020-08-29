‘Apply as soon as possible’: new federal food assistance available

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eligible families can receive up to $458 per child in food assistance from a new Federal program, Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). Application letters have been sent out and some already processed according to the Food Bank of Alaska, but there’s still some more time to apply.

Cara Durr, director of public engagement at the food bank, said the original deadline of Aug. 31 has been extended to Sep. 15. However, because of the pandemic slowing down processing, she said people who need it want to apply as soon as possible.

She added that this money is a one-time disbursement.

There’s a couple of ways for folks to qualify, Durr said.

Those who are currently on SNAP benefits don’t need to apply according to Durr. People on these benefits are automatically enrolled, and the money should go straight to their Quest Cards.

The other qualifier is for families whose children received free or reduced-price meals at the end of the last school year, March through May of 2020.

If families fit those descriptions, Durr said they probably were sent an application letter in the mail last week. If they haven’t it should arrive soon.

There’s another way to apply electronically as well. Durr said they are offering an electronic application on their website.

“Of course, are encouraging people and asking them not to submit two applications,” Durr said, “so if you’ve already mailed in your paper application that’s all you need to do.”

Durr said applications can be accepted as late as Sept. 30 to account for delays in the mail, but she encourages applying soon so that they can get to the Department of Public Assistance on Time.

