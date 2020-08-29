DHSS reports 92 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 95 total new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS also reports 3,135 active cases among residents and 2,010 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 5,182 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 853. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 6,035 cases.

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

Municipality of Anchorage: 61

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Nome Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angood: 6

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 37 residents.

