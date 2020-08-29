Advertisement

DHSS reports 92 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

92 resident cases and three nonresident cases
Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.
Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.(MGN Online)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 95 total new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS also reports 3,135 active cases among residents and 2,010 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 5,182 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 853. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 6,035 cases.

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 61
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • Sitka City and Borough: 2
  • Wrangell City and Borough: 1
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angood: 6

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 37 residents.

