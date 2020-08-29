Advertisement

Russian intelligence jets intercepted by US fighter aircraft near Alaska

An F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, departs the runway May 3, 2017, in support of Exercise Northern Edge 2017.
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone Thursday night where they “loitered” for hours, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

The Tu-142 aircraft were intercepted by NORAD F-22 aircraft but the Russian intelligence jets never entered U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace. At their closest point, the Tu-142 aircraft came within 50 nautical miles of Alaskan shores, NORAD said in a release.

“Our northern approaches have had an increase in foreign military activity as our competitors continue to expand their military presence and probe our defenses,” General Glen D. VanHerck, commander of NORAD, said in a statement. “This year, we’ve conducted more than a dozen intercepts, the most in recent years. The importance of our continued efforts to project air defense operations in and through the north has never been more apparent.”

With several months left in the year, NORAD said it has made more intercepts than usual, and many of them take place near Alaska. Captain Cameron Hillier, with NORAD public affairs, said there is an average of six to seven intercepts a year, but 2020 has been different with 13 intercepts having already taken place. Sine 2007, Hillier said the range of intercepts was anywhere from zero to a high of 15 a year. Six of those intercepts occurred just in the month of June.

The Tu-142 aircraft flew near the Alaska ADIZ in three pairs of two. NORAD said the aircraft made a multi-axis approach coming from the north, the west and south along the Aleutian Islands. They never came closer than 50 nautical miles and stayed within international airspace.

The ADIZ is an established “line” off the coast and anything that crosses that line causes a trigger for investigation including intercepts to visualize the aircraft. For NORAD, the line can be up to 200 nautical miles off of the coastline, a spokesperson said.

“The only time it becomes a major issue is when you come within 12 nautical miles off the coast, and that’s when you enter sovereign airspace. So the whole purpose of an air defense identification zone is to enable a timely and effective military response before anything encroaches on sovereign airspace,” Hillier said.

Hillier said anything that comes within the ADIZ warrants a response including a visual identification or a confirmation of what is crossing that line “to determine its intent.”

“Essentially this is a back and forth between militaries in this particular case,” Hillier said.

When F-22 aircraft respond to the Russian intelligence aircraft in the ADIZ, they follow international regulations and establish radio contact. There are a set of code words that are used to overcome language barriers and conduct an intercept safely.

