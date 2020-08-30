Deadly vehicle rollover near Kenny Lakes; driver ejected

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after a crashing his vehicle in Glennallen, according to Alaska State Troopers. Just before 9 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at mile 5 on the Old Edgerton Highway, according to a trooper dispatch.

Troopers say 40-year-old Peter Young was driving his 2008 Jeep Compass when the vehicle crashed and rolled one time before coming to a stop. The report says that Young was ejected from the Jeep. His body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Troopers say alcohol is suspected to be a factor, and Young was not wearing a seat belt.

