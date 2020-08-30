DHSS reports 44 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 50 total new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS also reports 3,150 active cases among residents and 2,039 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 5,226 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 860. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 6,086 cases.

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

Municipality of Anchorage: 8

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Juneau City and Borough: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 2

Nome Census Area: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

North Slope Borough: 3

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 37 residents.

Click here to visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub

