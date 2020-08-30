Advertisement

DHSS reports 44 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

44 resident cases and 6 nonresident cases
DHSS reports 44 new cases among residents
DHSS reports 44 new cases among residents
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 50 total new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS also reports 3,150 active cases among residents and 2,039 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 5,226 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 860. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 6,086 cases.

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 8
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2
  • Juneau City and Borough: 3
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Nome Census Area: 3
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 3

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 since March is 37 residents.

Click here to visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub

