Don’t like the swab COVID tests? The FDA authorized a new method this month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For those willing to pay the price, gone are the days of getting a long cotton swab put down the nasal cavity when getting tested for COVID-19. On August 15, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization of a saliva based testing method developed by Yale.

They work just the way you’d think. According to Jessica Roley, owner and operator of MedPhysicals Plus in Anchorage, the person being tested submits a small sample of saliva between .5 and 2 mL large. It’s then mixed with a solution to preserve the sample and sent to the lab for COVID-19 testing. The test kits Roley’s lab uses require 2 mL of spit.

So far, Roley said saliva-based testing is proving to be almost if not just as accurate as of the now commonplace nasal swab test while being a more gentle experience.

“It’s about the same, but again it’s not as invasive, and that’s what people like about it,” she said.

On Yale’s website, it boasts that these tests are faster to use, cheaper to get, and is what is being used by the National Basketball Association, which offered a part of the funding to the research and development.

During a panel with some of Alaska’s top health officials on Aug. 26, saliva-based testing was briefly discussed.

The general consensus there was that saliva-based testing is an option, but maybe not the future of testing in Alaska according to Dr. Anne Zink.

“In this state, I don’t think it’s going to have quite the same impact if we all lived right next to a high throughput, high complexity CLIA lab,” she said.

That’s because, while the collection process is easier, the samples are still tested the same way according to DHSS Public Health Laboratory Scientist, Michael Stevenson.

“I don’t know if ’rapid’ is the right word because it’s still a PCR based method, which is what we do at state and public health labs,” he said, “I think the sampling procedure will be more rapid where you need to provide about half a mL of saliva to do the PCR test on. And then the extraction process is also a little bit faster.”

PCR stands for a polymerase chain reaction. In laments terms, getting results back still depends on how fast the lab tests the samples as if one were to take a nasal swab test.

Dr. Zink said DHSS is going to continue to pursue other options as far as testing goes in this state.

Providence and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium responded to emails that they have not been pursuing these methods as of this time.

At Roley’s lab, saliva tests cost $199, which is comparable to the price of other tests out there. With that, you get an extra service that can help when needing to have a negative test result to get back into Alaska without going through two weeks of quarantine or waiting for results for a test taken upon arrival.

She said at her lab that price gets you your saliva test to take with you and everything one needs to safely ship it to the lab, including the shipping label and a hazmat bag to keep the sample away from exposure. Roley said this becomes particularly useful when you’re traveling and have a hard time finding a place to get a test with quick results.

