Fall storms bring high winds to Turnagain Arm, Anchorage and Southwest AK

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the next two storms approach, high winds are expected around Southwest and Southcentral on Sunday.

A High Wind Watch is in place from Sunday afternoon until Sunday night for Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage. Southeast winds 40 to 55 mph are expected with gusts to 80 mph. Winds will likely increase during the afternoon and peak during evening hours. The Anchorage Bowl could also see gusts of 35 to 45 mph. A High Wind Watch means “there is potential for a hazardous high wind event.” Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Secure loose objects before the winds begin.

High Wind Warnings are in place for much of Southwest Alaska.

Bristol Bay: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, South and west winds 35 to 45 mph and gusts 60 to 75 mph.

Alaska Peninsula: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Southwest winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

Dutch Harbor including Unalaska and Nikolski: 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, West winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

The National Weather Service cautions that loose debris might be thrown around and people should secure loose items. Power outages are possible.

A Wind Advisory is in place for Denali starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday and lasting until 7 a.m. Monday. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected.

