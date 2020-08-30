Advertisement

Fall storms bring high winds to Turnagain Arm, Anchorage and Southwest AK

The forecast for Sunday shows high winds for Southwest and parts of Southcentral.
The forecast for Sunday shows high winds for Southwest and parts of Southcentral.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the next two storms approach, high winds are expected around Southwest and Southcentral on Sunday.

A High Wind Watch is in place from Sunday afternoon until Sunday night for Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage. Southeast winds 40 to 55 mph are expected with gusts to 80 mph. Winds will likely increase during the afternoon and peak during evening hours. The Anchorage Bowl could also see gusts of 35 to 45 mph. A High Wind Watch means “there is potential for a hazardous high wind event.” Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Secure loose objects before the winds begin.

High Wind Warnings are in place for much of Southwest Alaska.

Bristol Bay: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, South and west winds 35 to 45 mph and gusts 60 to 75 mph.

Alaska Peninsula: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Southwest winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

Dutch Harbor including Unalaska and Nikolski: 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, West winds 50 to 70 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

The National Weather Service cautions that loose debris might be thrown around and people should secure loose items. Power outages are possible.

A Wind Advisory is in place for Denali starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday and lasting until 7 a.m. Monday. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

August rain to end the month, it starts this weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
The weekend will bring in some major weather changes to the state. Rain, high winds and high seas in some cases are anticipated as a series of storms heads through the Aleutians and into southcentral Alaska by Saturday evening.

Forecast

Please enjoy our Friday weather because our skies look to cloud up tonight as storms push in on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Please enjoy our Friday weather because our skies look to cloud up tonight as storms push in on Saturday

Forecast

Sun shines over the southcentral region on Friday!

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:06 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A nice August day in Anchorage on Friday!

Forecast

Our showers just don’t want to go away

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Our showers just don't want to go away

Latest News

Forecast

A new run of fall storms again next week.

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
We’re going to see a new run of fall storms again next week.

Forecast

Rain again today but not tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:01 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Rain again today but not tomorrow

Forecast

Prepare for fall rains as a wet weather pattern persists across Alaska

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:09 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A few breaks in this rain by week's end.

Forecast

Our rain is going to go away but not today

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:11 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Our rain is going to go away but not today

Forecast

A rainy August week for much of the state

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:21 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Showers are expected to remain over much of Alaska over the week.

Forecast

Our Monday rain could last until the middle of the week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:39 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Our Monday rain could last until the middle of the week