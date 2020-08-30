Fight for UAA athletics picks up as regents’ vote looms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In two weeks, the University Of Alaska Board Of Regents will decide the fate of the University of Alaska Anchorage skiing, hockey, and gymnastics programs. Leaving a fight against the clock for athletes, coaches, and supporters as they urge the regents to vote against UAA’s recommendation to eliminate programs.

The discussion around the cuts picked up this week as UAA held a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 26, and the Board of Regents will hear public testimony on Aug 31. Earlier this week SkiAK held a flash rally for the UAA ski team and after head coach Sparky Anderson continued to campaign for his program emailing the regents in opposition to the cuts to athletics. In the email, Anderson explains different solutions he feels will save the UA system money and avoid cuts to sports.

A rally is planned for the UAA hockey team on Aug. 31 at the Sullivan Arena parking lot and Soldotna Regional Sports Complex from 5 pm - 7 pm.

